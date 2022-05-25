CEDAR POINT — After a public hearing Tuesday night, Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $1.57 million 2022-23 budget that calls for no fee increases and no increase in the property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The action came during the board’s monthly regular meeting the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The tax-and-spending plan represents a $506,065 increase from the initial Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating Budget of $1,069,500 and a $675,713.15 decrease from the amended Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating Budget.
In addition to the general or operating fund, the town has a park fund for Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, initially funded by a $140,000 anonymous donation for the reconstruction of a pier at Boathouse Creek Park. Additional grant funds have been added to the fund to support development of the park. The current balance in the fund is $99,085.70.
Two major funding sources are added to the budget for 2022-23, the second installment of American Recovery Act Plan funds and $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance. ARAP funds can be used for a variety of projects, including infrastructure improvements.
The fund balance money will be used for a down payment on a new facility at 135 Sherwood Ave. to be used for offices, recreation, storage and community events.
It’s the site of the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building, and the town is buying it and 1.71 acres of land for $935,000.
The property tax is expected to generate $616,780, while Mr. Rief estimates sales tax revenue at $300,000, an increase.
The budget takes effect July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.
