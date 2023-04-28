PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) commissioners Wednesday night voted to move forward with a water main replace project Town Manager Brian Kramer called “the most significant capital project we have taken on in the PKS water system since we purchased the System from Carolina Water in 2005.”
The board met for its regular monthly session in the in the town hall on Municipal Circle and approved contracts to replace water mains along Highway 58 in the eastern part of town.
“The mains on the highway in the east end of PKS are some of the oldest in town and need to be increased in size,” Kramer said. “This project is phase one of an effort to improve water flow and firefighting ability on the east end of town. We will also replace the water main from Willow Road west to the signal light at Pine Knoll Boulevard, likely in the next two to three years.
The town went out for bids for the project earlier this year. The town’s initial project estimate was $450,000, but the bids came in substantially higher, so the board Wednesday night had to decide on the best option to fund the work.
The board voted to hire Arendell Engineers of Morehead City as the design firm, with John Wade as primary consultant and selected ELJ, Inc. of Jacksonville as the contractor.
Kramer gave the board two options during the meetings: Contractor to provide labor-only, with the town purchasing material, and contractor to provide labor and material. Kramer recommended the second option “in order to avoid having our two-person water system staff being involved in material procurement and delivery to the contractor during the project.” The contract is for $725,000.
The project will replace approximately 5,100 feet of 8-inch main on Salter Path Road (Highway 58) with a new 10-inch main, add three road bores under the highway and install five new fire hydrants.
The line is on the south (ocean) side of the highway, from Willow Road east to the Atlantic Beach border, all in the state right-of-way.
Kramer said the town will use some of its water fund reserve to help pay for the project. That reserve is expected to stand at $1.2 million on June 30, but it should recover from the expenditure as the town raised water rates last year.
