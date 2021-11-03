MOREHEAD CITY — Harvey Walker delivered an upset to one-term incumbent candidate Keri McCann in Tuesday’s municipal contest to reclaim his seat on the Morehead City Council, along with longtime incumbent George Ballou.
Longtime Mayor Jerry Jones was also reelected Tuesday, though he ran unopposed. It is his 12th, two-year term.
The three council candidates – all familiar faces to those who follow Morehead City politics – vied for two open seats on the city’s governing board. Mr. Walker, who was first elected to the council in 2011 and served until he was defeated by Councilman David Horton in the 2019 municipal election, emerged victorious Tuesday as the second-highest vote-getter with 477 ballots cast in his favor, about 32.5% of the vote.
Mr. Ballou, the longest-serving council member who was first elected in 2005, received the most votes Tuesday at 539, roughly 36.7% of the total.
Ms. McCann, who narrowly received enough votes in 2017 to win a spot on the Morehead City Council for the first time, trailed the other two with 440 votes, just shy of 30% of all votes cast.
Write-in ballots accounted for 11 votes, or only 0.75% of the total, in the city council race, but a higher proportion of voters wrote in their own candidates for the mayoral race at 5.65% of that total, or 42 votes.
This is a developing report.
