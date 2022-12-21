MOREHEAD CITY — With dangerously cold temperatures expected Friday night and throughout the Christmas weekend, county nonprofits and shelters are preparing to help those seeking refuge from the frigid weather.
Major Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army of Carteret County said the organization is planning to open up its facilities at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
“We know Saturday is especially going to get really, really cold so we’ll be open for those wanting to come in for hot chocolate, snacks and food,” he said Dec. 21. “We’ll also supply blankets and other items for those needing help.”
Those coming to The Salvation Army should come through the social services/administration door on Dec. 24.
John Sotirkys, mission director for Hope Mission of Carteret in Morehead City, said the mission will be available to help those needing emergency shelter assistance.
“Our men’s shelter is currently at capacity but we will be available for emergent needs,” he said.
Hope Mission recently purchased three homes in Havelock and is making some of those available to women needing shelter who are not in the substance abuse recovery program. All Hope Mission women’s shelters in Carteret County are currently serving as recovery homes, so some who seek assistance during the cold snap may be transported to the homes in Havelock, according to Sotirkys.
He added that those coming to the shelters over the weekend must pass a breathylyzer and urine test before being allowed to stay. Those who do not pass those requirements will be referred to other area shelters in New Bern and Jacksonville.
“The reason we have that requirement here is in the past the mission had people sneak drugs into the shelter and that could have led to someone in our recovery program relapsing,” Sotirkys said. “Regardless, we’ll make sure that those coming in from their cars or homeless camps have a place to stay warm if they need it.”
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said Hope Mission would also make blankets and coats available to those in need.
Those wanting to come in from the cold during the weekend should call Hope Mission at 252-240-2359 and pick the option for homeless services.
Sandy Hewitt, executive director of Family Promise of Carteret in Morehead City, which houses homeless families, said her program was currently at capacity but the shelter will make blankets and other items available to those needing them. The shelter is at 1500 Arendell Street and the phone number is 252-222-0019.
The Carteret County Humane Society animal shelter on Hibbs Road near Newport is also making sure animals housed at the shelter will be warm during the cold snap.
“We’ll keep all of the animals locked inside with heaters on and with blankets,” shelter manager Rachel Hardin said. “They’ll only go outside for short walks.”
Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Executive Director Brooke Breen said OWLS is using plastic sheeting to enclose several outdoor animal enclosures in preparation for the cold snap. She added they are bracing for an influx of wildlife due to the extreme cold.
“We’re expecting to see pelicans, loons and gannets with frostbite and other animals like birds of prey, songbirds and other mammals with issues due to lack of food,” she said.
The National Weather Service in Newport predicts that by Friday night the temperature will drop to about 18 degrees and only rise to 33 degrees Saturday. The windchill Friday night is expected to be at 7 degrees. The low Saturday night is expected to drop again to about 18-degrees. The lows will remain in the 20s through Tuesday.
The NWS predicts the dangerously cold temperatures will bring hazardous conditions and potential damage to unprotected pipes. Prolonged exposure and lack of proper clothing could lead to hypothermia.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
