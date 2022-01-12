Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America
The Crystal Coast Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox Family Restaurant. The speaker will be the Rev. James Bush, pastor of Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City.
Multitude of Praise
Multitude of Praise International Ministries in Havelock will host a Black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The guest speaker will be Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. The guest choir will be the Daughters of Piney Grove. For more information, contact Pastor Candace Wilson at 252-269-7001.
