Morehead City names David Kelly new chief of police, first day was Monday

MOREHEAD CITY — After a months-long search, city officials have selected veteran law enforcement officer David Kelly as the next head of the Morehead City Police Department to succeed former Police Chief Bernette Morris.
Morehead City manager Ryan Eggleston made the announcement during the city council meeting Tuesday evening at city hall on Bridges Street. Chief Kelly, whose first day on the job was Monday, attended the meeting alongside his wife, Susan. Mr. Eggleston said the new chief will be formally sworn in to his post next month.
According to a news release issued by the city, Chief Kelly was chosen from a pool of more than 30 qualified applications from across the nation for the job.
“I’m absolutely honored for being selected as the chief of police here in Morehead City. I definitely want to thank the selection committee and all those involved in it for the faith and confidence which you have in me to do this great job,” Chief Kelly said in brief remarks he gave Tuesday at the meeting. “I’m certainly very excited about the opportunity to lead the police department as we continue to build collaborative partnerships throughout the state.”
He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience at the local, state and international level, the release states. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from N.C. Wesleyan College and a master’s in justice administration from Methodist University, along with various other certifications and training programs.
The new chief replaces Ms. Morris, who retired earlier this month after more than 26 years with MCPD, including six as its chief. The Morehead City Council presented a resolution in her honor Tuesday evening, but she was not in attendance to receive it.
This is a developing report.
