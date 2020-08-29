EMERALD ISLE — A local nonprofit organization, the Agate Foundation, based in Emerald Isle, is offering financial help to individuals to assist in paying for mental/behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.
According to the Agate Foundation Board of Directors member Amy Somers of Cape Carteret, the foundation was formed in February 2019 and is a public charity dedicated to increasing access to treatment by providing financial assistance and other resources.
The N.C. Secretary of State’s website shows the organization was formed as a nonprofit in December 2018 and the registered agent is Tamara Liaschenko.
Ms. Liaschenko is a licensed counselor at Sagestone LLC, a mental health, behavioral health counseling, life-coaching business in Emerald Isle.
In a press release earlier this month, the Agate Foundation stated, “In addition to helping the individual and reducing drug-induced deaths, studies also show that greater access to treatment can also have a broader community impact by reducing crime.”
Shakeema Smalls, executive director of the foundation, said in the press release, “Just over a year old, and we’ve already had a tremendous outpouring of support from the local community and businesses. We are still in that stage of getting the word out to everyone that this help is locally available to our community.”
The foundation held its inaugural fundraising event in December at Muttigans in Emerald Isle and is looking forward to holding more fundraising events this fall, she said in the release.
It is listed as a charitable organization for donations on Amazon Smile.
More information is available on Agate’s Facebook page or its website, theagatefoundation.org.
The phone number for the organization is 252-515-0557. Its mailing address is Agate Foundation, 8101 B Emerald Drive, P.O. Box 5605, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
