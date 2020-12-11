CARTERET COUNTY — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest.
Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Feb. 15.
“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s — they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” Charles Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO, said. “These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease with their college education. We invite all high school seniors who have been affected by Alzheimer’s to enter.”
AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. Last year, approximately 2,000 students from across the country entered the contest.
Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400.
Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded. AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors.
Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
