BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Planning Board will convene virtually Monday to review a preliminary plat request for an eight-lot residential subdivision.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and the public can tune in via Zoom at zoom.us/j/92262382171?pwd=TDN1aTVWcnhCYVFrV1UvSWF4eEVjdz09.
Property owner New Vision Trust has requested approval to subdivide a 1.279-acre tract into eight single-family residential lots at Live Oak Street and Loftin Lane. The tract was rezoned residential, RS-5, in July 2019, according to the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting.
The proposed subdivision is to be called Live Oak Commons, and the street will be private.
Other items on the agenda Monday include consideration of minutes from the board’s July 20 meeting.
