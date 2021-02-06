Morehead City reinstates animal control program, looks into options for feral cat population

MOREHEAD CITY — With an animal control officer being brought back on board at the Morehead City Police Department, the city is beginning to address the rampant overpopulation of feral cats and other animal control issues affecting the town.
Last month, the Morehead City Council approved reinstating the animal control officer on a part-time basis after the position was cut last May due an anticipated budget shortfall related to the coronavirus pandemic. With the position set to be filled again soon, the city is ramping back up its animal control services, including introducing a program aimed at helping manage the city’s feral cat population.
MCPD support services supervisor Amy Thompson, who will supervise the animal control officer once they begin, appeared via Zoom at a city council workshop Tuesday to introduce the program, known as trap, neuter/spay and return, or TNR. If the council approves the program, it would supplement the work being done by an existing group of volunteers who call themselves the City Kitty group.
“What (TNR) means basically is that you feed feral cats, you catch them in the trap, and then you take them to a facility to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated,” Ms. Thompson explained. “They get their ear clipped to be recognized and then they are returned to the neighborhood to be monitored by caretakers.”
Ms. Thompson said the program requires community involvement, with the animal control officer acting as a sort of liaison between the public and the spay/neuter facilities. She said cats would not be returned to areas where they are unwanted or wouldn’t be monitored.
“Our hope is to use community organizations, similar to the City Kitty program that has already been established … using the resources of volunteers in the city to help people learn how to participate in a TNR program and monitor those cats,” she said. “…The only cats that would be picked up for this specific part of the program would be ones that the caretakers have already agreed they them want back and are going to care for them.”
The city’s code of ordinances does not currently allow the animal control officer to carry out the duties of a TNR program, so Ms. Thompson introduced an ordinance amendment, as well as a corresponding budget amendment to go along with her proposal. The budget amendment totals about $35,900 and includes funds through the end of this fiscal year for the purchase of a new van and equipment, the animal control officer’s part-time salary and the costs of spaying and neutering the cats.
Members of the city council had many questions and some reservations about the program, including questions about whether the program is humane. Ms. Thompson assured them it is humane and is in fact recommended by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other animal welfare groups as an effective method of controlling cat populations.
“With a TNR program, you are able to handle a larger number of cats and then get them back out in the population, which prevents other cats from moving in,” she said. “…It also stops them from being able to reproduce, which has been proven in many, many cases to help with overpopulation.”
The council also discussed alternative options for managing the feral cat population, including adoption or euthanasia. Ms. Thompson said while those are options, they are done through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road in Newport, and that facility is often at or over capacity as it is.
“We have to attack this from a variety of different directions,” she noted.
The Morehead City Council will consider approving the ordinance and budget amendment to formally start up the TNR program during its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
