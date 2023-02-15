MOREHEAD CITY — The emergency medical science program at Carteret Community College recently received national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).
The Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions recommended the certification with no citations or violations noted.
“Being accredited demonstrates that our program is consistent with the national standards for paramedic programs,” Christine Turner, chairperson of the CCC EMS program, stated in a press release about the award. “In other words, our students are receiving the best education possible, and it will allow them to test for the National Registry, which means they can find employment as paramedics anywhere in the United States, and even in some regions overseas.”
In addition to receiving national accreditation, the EMS program at CCC finalized the purchase of VR Patients, a virtual reality diagnostic training tool. The web-based program creates detailed patient simulations that can be utilized both in the classroom and at home.
Through the program, students assess the patient's pulse, heart rate, oxygen levels, temperature and breathing patterns before choosing the course of treatment such as specific dosing of medications, IV administration and other critical care factors. Detailed feedback upon simulation completion is provided immediately to both the student and instructor.
“This VR program fills the gap between fieldwork and manikins simulations,” said Dylan Miller, a second-year EMS paramedic student. “Seeing the virtual patients change in real-time within the simulation enhances our educational experience before we begin our careers in the field.”
Carteret Community College’s EMS program is one of several public safety or public service programs the college offers.
For more information about the EMS or other public safety programs at CCC, visit carteret.edu.
