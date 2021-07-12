Emerald Isle shuffles duties of town staff

EMERALD ISLE — When they meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58 and on GoToWebinar, Emerald Isle commissioners will approve a resolution to codify a decision already made by town manager Matt Zapp to shift responsibilities of two key employees.
The change moves town public information officer Anna Smith to the role of town clerk as well as PIO and moves town clerk and human resources officer Sarah Diehl to deputy town clerk and human resources officer.
The shuffle in responsibilities took effect July 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year, and commissioners’ vote on the resolution will be part of the consent agenda, a list of routine items that can be approved with one motion and vote.
Friday, Mr. Zapp said in an email that when the town hired Ms. Diehl as clerk and human resources officer in July 2020 to replace the soon-to-retire Rhonda Ferebee, “Sarah also had certification and experience as a deputy clerk and town clerk in Pine Knoll Shores. When we hired Sarah, we asked her to temporarily serve as both the (human resources officer) and clerk.”
The town had for some time wanted to hire a public information officer, Mr. Zapp said Friday, but at that time in 2020, when COVD-19 was raging, he was unsure if the 2020-21 budget could sustain two full-time roles.
So the town deferred the hiring of a PIO, and eventually hired Ms. Smith, a former News-Times reporter who at the time was working for the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, for that position in January 2021.
Longtime employee Ms. Ferebee had handled some public information duties, as well as the duties of the clerk and human resources officer until her retirement in September 2020, but Mr. Zapp decided growth in the town over the years justified splitting the job.
Mr. Zapp said Friday that before Ms. Smith was hired, during the interview process, “we shared with Anna the ultimate goal of growing the PIO role to include town clerk duties,” and “with the start of the FY 21/22 Budget, we made the transition.”
Mr. Zapp added although Ms. Smith is not state certified as a town clerk, she “is qualified to produce minutes, develop agendas and fulfill records requests,” and “is scheduled to attend the UNC School of Government to receive her credentials as a Certified Town Clerk.”
As a result of the changes, Ms. Smith will handle all of the public information and records retention duties, while Ms. Diehl will handle all of the human resource activities, while serving as the backup, or deputy, clerk for the town.
Ms. Diehl will retain her current annual salary of $64,264, which includes the 2 percent cost-of-living raise that went into effect July 1 with town commissioners’ adoption of the 2021-22 budget. Ms. Smith has been earning $47,547 per year, but that increased to $52,425 effective July 1.
Mr. Zapp said Ms. Williams’ change to deputy clerk and human resources officer was not a demotion and praised both employees.
“The Town Board and staff are extremely pleased with Anna Smith’s performance as Public Information Officer. She has helped increase our reach to the outside public via increased web, social media and video presence.
“Her background in print journalism will aid in her transition to the additional responsibility as Town Clerk.”
As for Ms. Diehl, he said in the email, she “is working to aid the Town of Emerald Isle via employment advertisements, hiring, onboarding, and employee retention. Due to her diverse background, her versatility allows the Town to maintain a continuity of operations if/when other staff members are out of office.”
He concluded by stating the town is “very fortunate to have both of these professionals working for the Town of Emerald Isle.”
The newspaper emailed Ms. Smith and Ms. Diehl Saturday to see if they wanted to comment on the changes. Ms. Smith declined to comment. As of Sunday, Ms. Diehl had not responded.
Other items on the agenda include final approval of a lease of property in McLean-Spell Park to Bogue Banks Water Corp. for a new well; discussion of the problematic navigation channel to the boat ramp at the town’s boating access facility; and recognition of the retirement of fire department Capt. Bruce Norman after 30 years of service.
To join the meeting on GoToWebinar, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3983399102055792143
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.