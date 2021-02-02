Emerald Isle petitioners want to retain full beach-driving season

EMERALD ISLE — Some Emerald Isle residents and visitors are signing a petition urging the town board of commissioners not to shorten the season for driving on the beach.
As of Tuesday afternoon, close to 3,000 people had signed the change.org petition, which states beach driving is a long tradition, is safe for drivers and other beachgoers and is a big contributor to the town’s economy. Organizers are heading toward a goal of 5,000 names.
Town officials have been talking for a couple of months about changing the start date of the strand-driving season from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 and the end date from April 30 to March 15.
Town Manager Matt Zapp has said the proposal is designed to increase beach safety during the early and late portions of the spring and fall “shoulder” seasons.
In January, Mr. Zapp said commissioners could take up the proposal during the Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting, the Tuesday, March 9 meeting or both.
The petition, started by user “Beach driver,” states that, “Beach driving in Emerald Isle is a decades-old tradition that has provided numerous benefits to different groups that reside in or visit the town, including fishermen, surfers, the elderly, and the disabled. For some, especially those of old age and/or with physical ailments, the beach driving season is the only time of year that they can reasonably access and enjoy the beach strand.”
It also states that “…reducing the yearly window in which beach driving is allowed does not automatically lower the risk inherent in the operation of a motor vehicle.”
Finally, the petition states that, “Economically, beach driving provides many benefits to the community. It brings well-appreciated business to our area in the off season, through purchases of bait and tackle, food and beverage, gasoline, apparel, lodging, and other goods and services.
“Reducing access to those who enjoy our beach in this way will drive away dollars or push that lost revenue to other areas,” it continues.
The petition has attracted a lot of attention on social media, with some saying beach driving shouldn’t be allowed and others arguing compromises should be possible, such as limiting driving hours and locations.
Travis Speight, who owns a flooring business in town and is administrator of the Emerald Isle Locals and Friends Facebook page, said the issue has stirred up tons of interest.
He said he’s tried to keep the conversations civil and understands there are vast differences of opinion between those who like driving on the beach and those who wish no vehicles were allowed there at all.
“I try to adapt to where I am,” he said.
Mr. Speight said he’s just telling everyone to contact Mr. Zapp to make their feelings known in advance of the decision.
The town manager said in an email Monday he’s received a lot of phone calls and emails about the proposal, and most have not revealed whether they are town residents, visitors or second homeowners.
“There has been a mix (of feedback),” he said.
While there have been a number of ideas broached online about limiting where people can drive but keeping the season the same, keeping the season the same but limiting hours or limiting what kinds of vehicle are allowed, Mr. Zapp said most of the calls and emails have focused on the start and end times for the season.
As a result, he said, “We expect that the board will only discuss beach driving dates. Staff is pulling statistical data from the last several years.”
Mr. Zapp agreed with the petition’s statement there have been no direct public safety-related calls recorded in the 911 dispatch system specific to beach driving.
“Beach drivers are generally very safe and respectful,” he said. “We appreciate everyone that participates in our program. Administratively we do receive complaints about public safety concerns.
“Complaints often center upon topics like speeding along the beach, driving too close to the dunes, and congestion at peak times near the public access ramps,” he continued.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
