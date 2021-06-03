RALEIGH — An outdoor burning ban that has been in effect for Carteret County and other parts of the state was lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The. N.C. Forest Service made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, lifting the ban in Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne counties.
The ban went into effect May 24 because of an extended dry period and hazardous forest fire conditions.
“Recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased fire danger,” state Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler said in the news release. “With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement.”
Still, he said residents should burn responsibly, check for restrictions beforehand and make sure they have a valid permit.
“Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended,” he said.
As of Wednesday evening, Mr. Troxler said burn permits are available in all counties.
Individuals can obtain one online at ncforestservice.gov/burnpermit.
“All burn permits previously granted in the 26 counties affected by this burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective,” he said. “A valid permit must be obtained. Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their county forest service ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.”
For Carteret County, call Ranger Brent Toler at 252-728-3793.
