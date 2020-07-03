Pine Knoll Shores committee recommends Brodman as next mayor

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The search for the next mayor is down to two candidates, and former Commissioner John Brodman has the mayoral committee’s recommendation.
The committee met Monday and Thursday in the town hall boardroom to interview candidates. Acting Mayor Clark Edwards, Mr. Brodman and Robert Cox were interviewed Monday, and Thursday, the committee announced candidate Alex Smith, who was scheduled for interview that day, had withdrawn, as had Mr. Edwards.
After a brief discussion, commissioners Bill Knecht and Alicia Durham, who make up the mayoral committee, agreed by general consensus to recommend Mr. Brodman to the full board at the next regular meeting Wednesday.
Mr. Knecht stressed the committee’s choice is only a recommendation. The full board will make the final decision of who to appoint as mayor to complete the term of Ken Jones, who died May 14 while in office. The board’s chosen candidate could be sworn in at Wednesday’s meeting.
“All the candidates did great,” Ms. Durham said. “I don’t think we can go wrong.”
Ms. Durham said she recommended Mr. Brodman because he has previous experience serving on the board of commissioners. Mr. Knecht agreed, saying Mr. Broadman also had the broadest background of the three candidates they interviewed Monday.
“All three are good candidates,” Mr. Knecht said, “but John seems the best consensus-builder. Robert is a good candidate, but he’s a more controversial figure in town.”
During the interviews Monday, Mr. Brodman said the circumstances of the mayoral search are “unusual.”
“Nevertheless, someone needs to step up,” he said. “I intent to run for election in 2021. Civil service is a noble occupation; none of us do it for the money. I do it for the personal satisfaction.”
Mr. Cox agreed with Mr. Brodman, saying the circumstances are “not a way someone would want to become mayor.”
“I thought of Ken as a friend,” Mr. Cox said. “My reason for wanting to be mayor is some people feel called to serve. Some people want Pine Knoll Shores to maintain what it has. I want to be part of maintaining Pine Knoll Shores as we have it.”
When asked what he thought a mayor’s primary responsibilities and duties should be, Mr. Brodman said he thinks Pine Knoll Shores’ mayor is “a leader of the town.”
“I think it’s important he mayor shows leadership by promoting consensus,” he said. “I think it’s important he be a good communicator…and serve as a representative to other local and state agencies…and act as a cheerleader for promoting the quality of life in Pine Knoll Shores.”
Mr. Cox said he thinks one of the main responsibilities of the mayor is the safety and well-being of the residents, as well as representing the town “in whatever form that may be.”
“The role of the mayor is to run the monthly board of commissioners meeting…providing an opportunity to hear people’s concerns,” he said. “Having someone who can support (Town Manager) Brian (Kramer) and the board of commissioners as a communicator is important.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.