Beaufort launches survey to collect feedback for comprehensive land-use plan update

BEAUFORT — As part of an ongoing effort to overhaul the town’s Comprehensive Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan, officials launched an online survey this week to collect feedback to help shape future Beaufort.
The survey went live Wednesday on the town website and can be accessed by visiting beaufortnc.org/future. It will remain open through Wednesday, March 10.
Respondents will be able to provide feedback on elements they find important – like environmental issues or transportation options – and community concerns through the survey, the results of which will be used to help update the LUP, according to Town Planner Kate Allen.
“What comes from those surveys will guide the policies and goals in this plan,” ultimately guiding Beaufort’s development for the next 20 to 25 years, she said Tuesday.
The LUP was last updated in 2006, and the 2021 effort is being led by design, engineering and planning firm Stewart Inc. The updated LUP will be used to create a unified development ordinance for the town, a master document to consolidate the Land Development Ordinance, Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance and more.
Last year, the town hired Stewart for both efforts at acost of $180,000, funded through the town’s fiscal 2020-21 budget approved last June.
At its core, the updated LUP will synthesize trends, growth and feedback and be used as a roadmap for zoning and development decisions by town officials. It will also reflect changes in the town over the last decade or so, including the completion of the Highway 70 bypass and several recent residential subdivisions, according to the town.
Ms. Allen noted “anybody and everybody” is welcome to participate in the survey, as it is not limited to Beaufort residents. Particularly, officials are welcoming feedback from those who live Down East.
“For a lot of people Down East, this is their first commercial hub, so I think it’s important to get their thoughts,” she noted.
In December, Stewart officials held a public meeting discussing their engagement strategy and expressing hope the public would take part in the development of the LUP, including participation in the survey and public meetings.
That participation will allow the firm to make “sure that the recommendations that we’re bringing back to you are tempered by local perspective and awareness,” Stewart planning manager Jay McLeod said.
The town estimates development of the comprehensive land-use plan and UDO to take around two years.
For those without access or with limited access to the internet, the town will provide paper copies of the survey, and Ms. Allen said officials are looking at different means to reach those who might not otherwise participate in virtual meetings.
The results of the survey will be presented by Stewart at a public input meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Prior to the December meeting, Stewart officials met with focus groups to kickstart the effort, and a steering committee – comprised of members of the general public, the planning board and more – is working with the firm, as well.
Another public survey is set to be part of the process in the future.
Those with questions about the comprehensive plan update or UDO development, or those who want on a notification list for updates, can email Ms. Allen at k.allen@beaufortnc.org.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
