Shackleford horse dies at age 25

SHACKLEFORD BANKS — The Foundation for Shackleford Horses, a nonprofit that helps manage the wild horse herd on Shackleford Banks, reported Saturday one of the longtime members of the beloved herd has died at age 25.
The mare, referred to as Dusty because of her color, was found dead Saturday.
According to the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Dusty was “one of the grand dames of the wild herd.”
Members further stated, “The mare we referred to as ‘Dusty’ — for obvious reasons — was easy to spot and identify.”
Foundation historian and founder of the group Carolyn Salter Mason said members joked every spring “Wonder what color Dusty will be this year?”
The group closed its post with, “Rest well, run free, old girl.”
The well-known mare was the daughter of Dionysus, who the group referred to as arguably “one of the most prepotent and dominant stallions on the island in his time…”
According to the 2020 annual report on the herd, released by National Parks Service officials with Cape Lookout National Seashore and the foundation, there were 117 horses on Shackleford Banks at the end of 2020. That compares to 111 horses at the end of 2019.
Of the horses reported on the barrier island in 2020, 62% were female and 38% were male.
With the death of Dusty, there are now nine horses over 23 years of age. Of those, two are males and seven are females. The oldest living horses on the island are two 27-year old mares.
The report states the herd mortality rate was 5%, with six deaths last year. On average, the herd mortality rate is 6%. Since 1999, the average lifespan of horses on Shackleford Banks has been approximately 11 years.
National Parks Service officials who manage the herd on Shackleford Banks, a part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, with help from the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, emphasize the most important factors in protecting the wild horses are public education and watching them from a distance.
