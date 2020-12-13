October sets another record for occupancy tax revenue

EMERALD ISLE — Another month, another record set for occupancy tax revenue in Carteret County.
Greg Rudolph, manager of the County Shore Protection Office, said this week numbers for October – the latest available – show revenue from the tax topped $500,000 for the first time in that month’s history.
The total for the month boosted total occupancy tax revenue for 2020 to more than $8 million, Mr. Rudolph said, “obliterating our previous high of $7,621,795 in 2018,” with November and December figures yet to come.
In September, the total collection was $1,000,631, which broke the record for that month. August also broke a record, at $1,830,611, a 17% increase compared to the same month in 2019.
Similarly, July set the all-time record for one month, at $2.41 million, eclipsing the previous record of $2.02 million in July 2017.
The boom, Mr. Rudolph said in an email Tuesday, “is creating some budget forecasting issues for us already, in a good way.
“We usually anticipate a 3% annual growth rate in a ‘normal’ year – i.e., no hurricanes, no pandemic, no school calendar issues, etc.,” he continued. “Increases and decreases can really come in two fashions. First and obviously is more or less visitation, and the second, more minor factor, is the rental rate.”
For example, Mr. Rudolph said, “We could have less visitors but the room rates are higher and the net result could be nearly the same exact tax revenue at the end of the day.”
But Mr. Rudolph said it’s clear that wasn’t the case. Visitation was up nearly 18% through October. If his office generally forecasts 3% year-to-year growth, he asked, what should it forecast for next year?
The occupancy tax is 6% of gross receipts derived from any room, lodging, campsite or accommodation furnished by any hotel, motel, inn, condominium, cottage, campground or rental agency.
The revenue is always a crucial number for Mr. Rudolph, because the county’s beach nourishment fund gets half the proceeds, and the other half goes to the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority to promote visitation.
Mr. Rudolph originally was surprised when the numbers picked up so dramatically in July, after the state lifted travel restrictions imposed since the novel coronavirus hit the area in late winter and early spring. But he was expecting an increase in October revenue after the earlier rebound and predictions of a good fall for the industry.
The big question, he said, is, “What will happen in 2021 with the pandemic, vaccinations, and therefore, travel habits? Do the visitors who ‘discovered’ the Crystal Coast this past year come back?”
Woody Warren is a member of the TDA board and represents it on the County Beach Commission. He said he thinks 2020 will close with visitation still strong and believes 2021 will be strong, too.
“We get that from our advance reservations,” he said.
An interesting question, Mr. Rudolph said, is “Do we hit full capacity at some point, at least in the summer months? These are things that we’re beginning to think about.”
Mr. Warren, co-owner of Bluewater Real Estate in Emerald Isle, said he thought Bogue Banks towns and realty agencies handled the rising number of visitors well this year. He didn’t notice traffic on Bogue Banks being significantly worse than in the past.
He agreed with Mr. Rudolph that it might be possible to hit effective maximum occupancy at some point next summer, with all but a few scattered units rented.
“We’ve been in the high 90s (percent) in those months already,” he said.
One reason is that some homes that have been rented to visitors in the past this year were either occupied by their owners during the pandemic or sold and taken off the rental market.
Mr. Warren said he knows of some new houses being built for the rental market and doesn’t believe the county will have any trouble keeping up with demand.
“I don’t foresee any problems,” he said.
