MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board recommended the first of what will become a series of amendments to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to bring the planning document into compliance with new state legislation.
Planning Director Sandi Watkins introduced the city-initiated amendment during the planning board’s regular monthly meeting held via Zoom July 21. Ms. Watkins explained the proposed changes came about as a result of state lawmakers passing a slew of updates, known collectively as chapter 160D, to North Carolina’s land use laws.
“Recent legislation adopted in 2019, as well as this year, made significant changes to land use laws in North Carolina. As a result, most of the statute references will need to be adjusted to reflect the laws,” she said. “…Staff will also be working through numerous other language changes to reflect the changes in the current statute, as well as some more substantive changes dealing with the new law.”
Chapter 160D became effective June 19, but local governments have until Thursday, July 1, 2021, to come into full compliance with the law. Ms. Watkins said the planning board should expect to see several text amendments for consideration over the next few months as staff work through the changes.
Last week, the planning board considered the first of those changes, an amendment adding definitions under subsection 2-2 for “determination,” “development regulation,” “evidentiary hearing” and “quasi-judicial decision.” The amendment also updates language in articles 5 and 6 of the UDO to comply with chapter 160D, as well as amends sections 4-29, 16-8 and 16-11 torequire quasi-judicial subdivision variance requests be heard by the Morehead City Board of Adjustment rather than the city council, as the UDO currently stipulates.
“The current UDO language ties subdivision variances in with the subdivision process. This can be confusing since different decision types require the application of different sets of rules,” Ms. Watkins said. “…If this amendment were to be approved, all variances would be approved or reviewed for approval by the board of adjustment, and subdivisions meeting the town standards or meeting the standards for the variance would be approved in accordance with the town subdivision standards.”
As a quasi-judicial entity, the board of adjustment listens to testimony and considers evidence when making its determinations. The proposed UDO amendment assigns all quasi-judicial hearings to the board of adjustment.
City staff also recommend including an optional variance criteria stating, “A variance may be granted when necessary and appropriate to make a reasonable accommodation under the Federal Fair Housing Act for a person with a disability.” That adjustment would not take effect until Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
“I think absolutely we need to take into account reasonable accommodations under the Fair Housing Act for a person with disability,” planning board member Andrea Smith said. “I think if we don’t have that, we’re opening the town up to some liability concerns.”
After reviewing all the proposed changes and asking some clarifying questions, the planning board voted unanimously to recommend the amendments for final approval by the Morehead City Council. The planning board will not meet in August due to lack of agenda items and to allow staff to work on more UDO amendments related to chapter 160D, Ms. Watkins said.
A full text of the UDO amendments is included in the planning board’s meeting packet, which can be found online at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07212020-112 by clicking on the attached documents.
