State to take fisheries management lawsuit to the NC Court of Appeals

RALEIGH — State officials are set appeal the latest motion in a lawsuit filed over alleged mismanagement of fisheries resources in North Carolina.
The N.C. Office of the Attorney General is appealing to the N.C. Court of Appeals a lawsuit filed by the state branch of the Coastal Conservation Association. The suit was filed last November and alleges state officials have mismanaged coastal fisheries resources.
In January, the state filed a motion to dismiss the suit, but Wake County Superior Court Judge Vartan Davidian issued an order July 28 denying the state’s motion. On Sept. 1, CCA issued an announcement the state is seeking to appeal the ruling.
N.C. Department of Justice press secretary Nazeen Ahmed confirmed in an email to the News-Times Tuesday the case is being appealed. No hearing date has been set.
CCA-NC Executive Director David Sneed said the lawsuit is about “much more than just the state’s continued allowance of destructive commercial fishing gear.”
“The 113-page complaint shows in great detail how North Carolina’s coastal fisheries have suffered and declined under the state’s decades-old management approach of allowing maximal commercial exploitation of the resource,” he said. “As a result of these failures, and other failures to properly manage coastal fisheries, the state has violated the North Carolina constitution and the public trust doctrine, a legal doctrine under which the state hold certain natural resources in trust for its current and future citizens.”
According to the initial November 2020 filing, CCA-NC is seeking the court to declare the state has breached its obligations under public trust doctrine and enjoin the state from committing further breaches.
In response to questions from the News-Times, Ms. Ahmed said the state declined to comment “beyond what’s available in public filings through the courts.”
According to a May 27 reply in support of state officials’ motion to dismiss, attorneys for the state argue CCA-NC’s argument “attacks a strawman” with its allegations state officials have claimed sovereign immunity from constitutional claims. They also argue the public trust doctrine hasn’t been codified in the North Carolina Constitution and, even if it were, it wouldn’t obligate the state to regulate commercial fishing to the association’s preferences.
“Regardless of the public trust doctrine, the constitution still doesn’t obligate the state to regulate commercial fishing as the plaintiffs prefer,” state official said. “Article I, section 38 protects the public’s right to engage in the act of fishing from encroachment by the state, but doesn’t create any affirmative duty for the state regarding resource conservation…Article XIV, section 5 sets forth only a policy of conservation, but doesn’t create a self-executing mandate.”
In February, the N.C. Fisheries Association, a nonprofit which supports the commercial fishing industry, filed a motion to intervene and supported efforts to have the suit dismissed.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.