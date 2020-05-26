ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach police are seeking any information on an unidentified suspect involved in an altercation with a firearm that occurred Sunday.
According to a report from the Atlantic Beach Police Department, at about 8 p.m., a white male subject reportedly got into a verbal argument with a two other males inside the Kangaroo Express located at 407 East Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
The argument moved to the front of the store, where the suspect reportedly retrieved a semiautomatic pistol from inside the driver’s side of a vehicle, struck one of the victims in the head with the barrel and then fired a shot into the ground near the victim.
The suspect then got into his vehicle and left the scene.
The suspect’s vehicle has been described as a white, four-door crew cab Chevrolet Silverado with tinted windows and a front license plate with an advertisement on it.
The suspect has been described as a slender white male in his early to mid-20s with shoulder-length brown, shaggy hair and light facial hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and a ball cap.
The ABPD said if anyone can identify the individual or has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the department at 252-726-2523 or the county central communications center after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 252-726-7911.
