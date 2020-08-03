CARTERET COUNTY — Due to expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Isaias, which is forecast to impact the area Monday night into early Tuesday, Carteret County solid waste convenience sites will open late Tuesday.
According to a release from the county, the sites will open at 10 a.m.
