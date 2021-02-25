State awards 2 Carteret Community College students with fellowships

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Department of Justice recently awarded two Carteret Community College criminal justice students, Mason Witte and Berkley Bell, with the N.C. Criminal Justice Fellowship.
Mr. Bell and Mr. Witte are both in their first year at Carteret Community College. The N.C. Department of Justice awards 100 fellowships statewide each year.
The N.C. Criminal Justice Fellows Program is designed to recruit talented high school senior graduates into the criminal justice profession. Each year the program funds fellowships for high school graduates who have exhibited high academic achievement, a history of service to the school and community and a desire to serve the state in a field within the criminal justice profession.
“Getting this fellowship means a lot to me,” Mr. Witte said. “When I was little, I wanted to go into the (U.S. Marine Corps). However, when I was 17, I was diagnosed with epilepsy and wasn’t eligible. I still wanted to help people and had to change my plans. Many members of my family are in the police, and I decided I wanted to be a police officer. This fellowship will help me do that.”
Mr. Bell said, “I learned about the scholarship when I was a senior in high school. I have been interested in the law enforcement field so I applied. I feel pretty good that I got the fellowship. I feel like I accomplished something.”
The program provides forgivable educational loans for high school seniors and graduates who agree to enter a criminal justice profession in North Carolina. The fellowship funds an applied associates degree in criminal justice or committee-approved related field of study from any North Carolina community college.
Students who receive the educational loan have five years to repay. However, their loans would be forgiven if they enter and remain in a criminal justice profession with North Carolina for four years in an eligible county.
“I am so proud of Mason and Berkley,” Tony Palbicke, lead instructor of criminal justice at CCC, said. “They are outstanding students. This is a great opportunity for them to have their associate’s degree paid for, assuming they work in the law enforcement or criminal justice fields for four years after college.”
In addition to college tuition, students who graduate under this program in good standing will be given priority to enter a criminal justice training program for certification in an eligible criminal justice profession within the N.C. Community College System.
“The need for qualified, motivated and dedicated Criminal Justice career-oriented individuals is critical. This need is even more vital in the specific areas of Law Enforcement and Corrections,” Mr. Palbicke said. “The North Carolina Criminal Justice Fellowship Program is one engine that can drive this home for our young people who aspire to a career in law enforcement and criminal justice.”
CCC offers degrees, diplomas and certificates in the areas of criminal justice, basic law enforcement training and corrections.
