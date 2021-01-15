OCEAN — Local high school students have an opportunity to receive an award for their environmental support from the N.C. Coastal Federation.
The NCCF announced Friday the continuation of its Coastal Stewardship Award in 2021. The federation is offering three $1,000 awards coastwide. This award is open to graduating high school seniors in North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties.
The application deadline is Saturday, Feb. 13. For additional details and to view the online application, visit nccoast.org/coastalaward. The winners will be announced Thursday, April 1.
The Coastal Stewardship Award was launched in 2019, providing one award of $1,000 to a graduating high school senior who demonstrated outstanding dedication to the coastal environment. It was expanded to three awards in 2020.
The 2020 award recipients were Henry Ferrell from E.A. Laney High School, Ella Harlacher from Croatan High School and Dylan Gray from Cape Hatteras Secondary School.
NCCF coastal education coordinator Rachel Bisesi said the federation is “so glad we’re able to offer three awards again this year through support of local sponsors.
“We are continuously impressed by the students we work with, and are honored to invest in their future,” Ms. Bisesi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.