Council to hold workshops on summer flounder
There’s still time for Carteret County residents and others to register for an online workshop to provide input on interstate management of recreational summer flounder.
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters of the mid-Atlantic Ocean, including those off North Carolina, announced March 10 its holding three virtual public workshops to get input on future management of the recreational summer flounder fishery.
The workshop for the region extending from Maryland through North Carolina is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5.
Details on the workshop, as well as a registration link, are available at the website mafmc.org/council-events/2021/summer-flounder-mse-workshop-3.
“These workshops are part of the council’s development of a management strategy evaluation,” the MAFMC said in its announcement, “which will evaluate different management strategies designed to minimize discards in the recreational summer flounder fishery. Input provided during the workshops will build on the 800-plus comments and suggestions that were submitted through a public comment form earlier this year.”
More information on the project is available online at the website mafmc.org/actions/summer-flounder-mse.
