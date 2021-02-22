NEW BERN — Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, EWN, recently announced it is pursuing a federal grant to recruit an air carrier to provide direct service from the Washington, D.C., area.
In a release, the airport said it plans to ask for $1 million over two years as a revenue guarantee for the new commercial air service.
The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. If successful, EWN will offer a two-year incentive program built around lowering the air carrier operating costs by waiving certain airport fees and actively participating in a marketing campaign to promote the new service.
“The grant program aligns perfectly with EWN’s mission to grow scheduled passenger air service that has been limited as a result of COVID-19,” Airport Director Andy Shorter said. “Grants like these that focus on smaller airports’ economic health, can be game-changers by helping to set the conditions for success.”
According to EWN, eastern North Carolina is an increasingly population relocation and travel destination market and requires increasing levels of air service to meet the demand.
To encourage community engagement, the airport created an ad hoc advisory council to aid in promoting efforts such as these and helping to encourage interest for private sector investment. EWN said it has received support from more than 40 organizations, business entities and elected officials at the local, state and federal levels.
“Aligning community support and having broad participation in a key element in the grant consideration process,” the airport stated.
In a recent economic analysis conducted by N.C. State University’s Institute for Transportation Education and Research, the new route is projected to result in a notable regional economic output of $21.9 million per year, supporting 140 new jobs and creating $8.2 million of personal income.
“It’s clear that adding a new route from the Washington D.C. area to New Bern would be a major benefit to the community and the positive economic impacts would also be powerful across many different segments,” Mr. Shorter concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.