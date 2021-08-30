Morehead City investigators arrest 2 individuals amid child abuse probe

MOREHEAD CITY — A case that started Aug. 22 as a child abuse investigation led to the arrest of Samantha Jo Chadwick of Morehead City and Anthony Lewis Reels Jr., a registered sex offender who also lives in Morehead City, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Morehead City.
Following an ongoing investigation, Friday, the Morehead City Police Department charged Ms. Chadwick with two counts of felony child abuse, one count of first degree forcible sex offense and one count of statutory sex offense with a child.
Mr. Reels was charged with a first degree forcible sex offense and statutory sex offense with a child.
Ms. Chadwick and Mr. Reels are currently in the Carteret County jail, each under a $1 million bond.
This case is still under investigation, and no further information is being released at the time, according to the city.
