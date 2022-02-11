Emerald Isle board OKs temporary vegetation removal rules aimed at improving protection of dunes

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve a set of temporary Unified Development Ordinance amendments to improve protection of dunes and vegetation in town.
The board held the public hearing on the changes in January and no one spoke in opposition.
The meeting was in the board’s meeting room beside the police department and was available online on Zoom and the town’s Facebook page.
Effective Wednesday, the new rules require a permit to remove most significant vegetation, and will be in place until the entire UDO is overhauled to better reflect residents’ concerns about those and other issues.
As Emerald Isle has rapidly developed in recent years – with large homes replacing smaller ones – residents have become increasingly concerned about removal of vegetation to make room for the larger structures. In addition, many lots have been cleared for new homes and some people have said those who clear lots pay no heed to the town ordinance that requires them to leave 35% of each lot naturally vegetated.
Removal of any tree with a 3-inch caliper or greater at 36 inches above grade will require a permit, as will some other lesser vegetation alterations.
In a memo to commissioners for the meeting, town planning director Josh Edmondson said, “The amendments address concerns about vegetation removal in Emerald Isle. The changes are a stop gap measure as the consultant and UDO committee continue to work through completion of the UDO revision. As discussed at the January meeting, this (temporary) effort is to address immediate issues.”
The UDO revision and adoption process will probably take at least several more months.
Also on Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to launch a new initiative, called Call Before You Cut, to publicize the new vegetation rules and to help educate the public. The phone number is 252-354-3338.
Town manager Matt Zapp told commissioners he believes the new rules and the Call Before You Cut initiative will “drive a lot of calls” and might require an additional employee. But, he added, the vegetation issue is “at a tipping point,” with residents and visitors strongly favoring saving the town’s natural beauty.
Anyone can also use the phone number to anonymously report what they view as potential violations of the rules.
Mr. Edmondson said the new rules will require many more site visits by staff and urged those who want to cut vegetation to be patient.
Mr. Zapp agreed there will be delays but said the town prides itself on customer service and will as always respond as quickly as possible.
For more information, go to emeraldisle-nc.org/town-launches-call-before-you-cut-.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
