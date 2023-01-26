CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night approved a special-use permit to allow the owner of a storage business at 1062 Highway 24 to use the rear portion of a graveled parking area for portable storage units.
The board’s vote came during its regular monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The request came from Warren Benton of Cedar Point Storage LLC. The property is zoned B-1 (general business).
Town Manager David Rief said the board approved the change in use – the area had been used for parking for U-Haul trucks and trailers – on the condition that the U-Haul rentals cease because the proposed location for the 12 portable storage units would be in the same location previously designated for U-Haul trailer storage.
In his permit application, Benton said the portable storage units are 8 feet tall and will be screened from neighboring property by an existing landscape buffer of evergreen trees.
He also said phasing out the U-Haul business will reduce traffic to the site.
Also during the meeting, the board agreed the town will purchase a digital sign to use as a message board for passing motorists. It will be placed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Sherwood Avenue, which leads to the town hall.
“The digital sign is something the town has wanted for a while,” Rief said Thursday. “It will be used to provide residents information similar to the one in Swansboro: important public notices, meeting information, special events, traffic and weather-related concerns, etc.
“We will be using some of the funds made available as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. It will replace the existing wooden sign at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and Cedar Point Boulevard (Highway 24). The existing sign will be moved to the town hall property.”
In addition, Rief said, the town plans to do some landscaping at the site of the new LED sign.
The cost of the sign is about $35,000, and it will be purchased from a Texas-based company.
It is double-faced, and the images are in full color and is in an aluminum cabinet. The company says is built to withstand extreme weather conditions.
The company will train town staff to use the software that enables placement of the messages.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.