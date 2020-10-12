EMERALD ISLE — A first responder for the town of Emerald Isle tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and effective Monday, the town administrative building is closed to the public.
In addition, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday some staff members are in quarantine, and the Tuesday night board of commissioners meeting has been postponed. The meeting most likely will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“We have sanitized everything, but out of an abundance of caution, we decided to go ahead and close (the administration building) for at least a week, maybe two weeks and postpone the meeting,” Mr. Zapp said.
Staff members who were possibly exposed must receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work, but Mr. Zapp said emergency response efforts – fire, police and emergency medical service – will continue without interruption.
The town’s two fire department buildings and police department have remained closed to the public since the pandemic began affecting the area in March.
“We just thought it was best to limit traffic in and out of (the administration building) to limit any potential exposure to the public,” Mr. Zapp said Monday.
The building was closed for several months beginning in March but reopened this summer.
The closure, Mr. Zapp said, won’t affect the normal flow of work, as some staffers will be in the building to process permit applications, many of which come in by email these days. But, he said, in recent weeks, town staff noticed an uptick in traffic in the building, and some people were socializing after taking care of the business.
“That’s understandable,” Mr. Zapp said. “People have just been starved for interaction. But if we want to keep up town services, we need to limit exposure.”
The main goal, he said, is to forestall a major outbreak of the virus in town.
“We got through the summer very well,” he said. “We’re wondering if this (positive test) traces back to Labor Day weekend. The timetable is about right.”
In addition, the manager noted, some students have recently returned to in-person classes and others who had been being very careful might have let their guards down in recent weeks.
The next major concerns are Halloween, Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Thanksgiving, which always leads to large family gatherings and an influx of people who live out of town.
In the meantime, town officials urge those who go outside their homes to recreate or shop to practice social distancing and wear face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.
“These actions can protect our families and neighbors as the state works to ease restrictions while the virus is still circulating,” he stated on the town website.
