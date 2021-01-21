Carteret County adds 43 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported an additional 43 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Carteret County Thursday, putting active cases at 256 as of the county’s latest update.
Meanwhile, 3,282 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, out of 3,750 total cases confirmed since last March. The county’s death toll is 35.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City went down slightly for the second day in a row, with 14 hospitalizations reported Thursday. The facility reached an all-time high of 20 hospitalizations last week.
According to the county’s latest breakdown by zip code, Newport, 28570, has experienced the most confirmed cases at 1,215, plus five reported deaths. Morehead City, 28557, has seen the second-most number of cases, 798, and seven deaths. The Swansboro zip code at the western end of the county has had nine deaths, the most of any zip code, and 387 confirmed cases.
