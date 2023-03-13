PELETIER —After a months-long effort, the speed limit on another road within the Peletier town limits has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
Donna Bierly, who in 2022 led a petition drive that convinced the N.C. Department of Transportation to implement the reduction on the street she lives on – Peletier Loop Road – said Friday the change has now also been made official on West Firetower Road.
The road intersects with Peletier Loop Road and has become increasingly busy, as it’s home to new residential subdivisions in the rapidly growing, formerly rural western Carteret County town.
Ms. Bierly started the petition drive for Peletier Loop Road in April 2022, seeking the change in part because her 11-year-old daughter was severely injured by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009.
Ms. Bierly still has the mangled bike, which she took with her as she knocked on doors to get signatures on petitions.
The petition also got strong support from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, where officials said the road was dangerous because of high rates of speeding by motorists.
When the change went into effect on Peletier Loop Road, Bierly said NCDOT traffic engineers had been very helpful, and she would continue working with them to try to get the speed limit reduced from 45 to 35 mph on West Firetower Road. She eventually sent NCDOT a letter requesting the change for West Firetower, and the town supported it.
Bierly said she was very pleased to see the change is official, with the new speed limit signs in place.
At least initially, the change applies only to the portion of West Firetower Road that is within the Peletier town limits.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers, during a town board meeting last week, said the state will repave West Firetower within the next year, further increasing safety.
