CARTERET COUNTY — With an expected influx of holiday traffic during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck encourages motorists to make it enjoyable by driving safely.
“I would remind all motorists to practice the Golden Rule when driving,” he said in a press release. “Be courteous and tolerant of other drivers. Please don’t get angry with bad drivers or reckless ones — just get out of their way. Let’s make this Labor Day weekend a safe one on the roads in Carteret County.”
To help ensure motorists stay safe, law enforcement officers across the state are stepping up their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads as part of the state’s Booze It and Lose It campaign.
The campaign began Aug. 29 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Despite higher gas prices, an estimated 137 million people are planning to travel Labor Day weekend, which is more than 53% of the country, according to The Vacationer, a travel publication. Of those, more than half plan to travel by car.
Those traveling will find gas prices lower than in early August, but painfully higher than last year’s Labor Day holiday.
According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in North Carolina was $3.55 on Tuesday, compared to the national average of $3.84. The average gas price in Carteret County was nearly $3.44.
The price of gas has dropped $1.11 since mid-June due to stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand, AAA reported. However, the cost is 56 cents more than a year ago.
The recent downward curve in oil prices appears to be leveling and has ticked up slightly in recent days. With the anticipated increase in Labor Day travel, motorists may experience a slight uptick in prices, according to the Kiplinger’s Economic Outlooks.
As for driver safety, Sheriff Buck offered the following tips:
- Always shift your attention every few seconds, constantly scanning the road ahead and behind you. Never blankly stare ahead nor fix your gaze on one point on the road.
- When passing an automobile, always glance at the ground beside the front wheel of the car you intend to pass. You will know instantly if the car is about to veer, giving you an extra few seconds to respond.
- You should pull out into the opposite lane of traffic when passing while you are still well behind the car in front. This should give you some time and space to build up speed and will enable you to pull back into your own lane should the need arise. Never cut abruptly out of your lane into the opposite lane when passing.
- Always signal your intentions with your brake lights, turn signals, horn and/or headlights so that other drivers will see you well before you change course.
- Drivers should always “aim high” in steering. That is, you should glance frequently at points well ahead of you. Not only will this help your steering, but it will also help you check the position of vehicles in front of you as well as on-coming ones.
- Never follow too close. Remember that, as your speed increases, it takes you substantially longer to stop. Also remember that it’s good to have an extra cushion of space in front of you if you’re being tail-gated, on a slippery road or in low visibility conditions.
