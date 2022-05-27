NEWPORT — U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Casey W. Doyle never got to meet his grandfather, who was reported missing in action during World War II after his plane was shot down Sept. 1, 1944 over the islands of Palau.
However, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of an organization that helps locate and recover the remains of those missing in action, Lt. Col. Doyle of Newport was able to serve as the military escort for his grandfather’s remains in 2009.
His family’s story was featured on “60 Minutes” in 2014 and is part of a documentary, “To What Remains,” released in national theaters in December 2021.
The documentary tells the story of Project Recover’s mission to bring American MIAs home. One of those MIAs was Staff Sgt. Jimmie Doyle, the grandfather of Lt. Col. Doyle.
In an email this week, Lt. Col. Doyle, who now assists Project Recover in its mission, said Memorial Day, which is Monday, has deep meaning for he and his family since his grandfather’s remains were repatriated. Not only are some of his remains buried alongside his wife in Lamesa, Texas, but some are also buried with his crewmembers’ remains in Arlington National Cemetery.
“Memorial Day has taken on new importance for my family and me for obvious reasons,” he said. “For Gold Star families, every day is Memorial Day. For families of those still missing in action, Memorial Day is even more impactful and elicits mixed feelings.
“For those families of MIAs, the unwritten final chapter of a loved one feels like a thorn that cannot be removed,” he continued. “The longing to find the truth does not diminish, it can only be covered up. So on Memorial Day now, my thoughts are with the families of the over 80,000 US service members still listed as MIA or POW.”
For Lt. Col. Doyle, his journey to accompany his grandfather’s remains for burial actually began in 2004 when he was notified that the BentProp Project (later renamed Project Recover) had located Staff Sgt. Doyle’s aircraft.
“I was going through Marine Corps training when my grandfather’s plane was discovered,” he said. “Although, we didn’t know for sure if it was my grandfather’s plane. The underwater archeological mapping of the plane crash site, the recovery of several sets of remains, the DNA matching and ultimate determination that my grandfather was one of the sets of remains would take a few years to complete. It wasn’t till 2009 that we knew for sure that it was my grandfather.”
Lt. Col. Doyle admitted he was shocked when he first heard the news.
“At first, I was skeptical… How could my grandfather who had been missing for almost three quarters of a century be found? I think a lot of families go through this period of stunned disbelief,” he said. “The time delay between the discovery and the final determination of the remains is somewhat of a blessing in disguise as it gives families time to comprehend the change in something that has always been a fact.”
Staff Sgt. Doyle was an engineer and gunner on a B-24 that was performing a bombing run over the islands of Palau.
“At that time, my grandfather belonged to the U.S. Army Air Forces, which would later become the U.S. Air Force,” Lt. Col. Doyle said. “The bombing run and those in the following days would pave the way for the famous Marine Corps landing at Peleliu, one of the Palauan Islands, on Sept. 15, 1944.”
Lt. Col. Doyle said Project Recover found the plane through 10 years of research and old-fashioned exploring. They combined hundreds of hours of research at the National Achieves and other historical centers with dozens of interviews with locals in Palau and more hundreds of hours scouring the jungles and scuba diving the reefs of Palau.
Lt. Col. Doyle said the plane’s discovery had a major impact on his family, especially for his father, Tommy Doyle of Snyder, Texas.
“For my family, my grandmother never remarried and had raised my father in very dire poverty,” Lt. Col. Doyle said. “My father had grown up never knowing if his father had perished in the war or had somehow lived but not wanted to return home.”
Lt. Col. Doyle said it’s common for MIA families to struggle with believing their loved one may still be alive but for some reason desired to not return home.
“When it was confirmed that my grandfather’s remains were found, that nearly 70 years of doubt in my father’s mind was gone,” he said. “All those suspicions he was forced to carry his whole life vanished. My father now knew, for sure, what had happened to his dad. It changed my father’s life.”
Since the plane’s discovery, both Lt. Col. Doyle and his father have traveled across the globe to dive on Staff Sgt. Doyle’s plane.
Lt. Col. Doyle also joined Project Recover after observing the dedication and passion of those working with the group to recover MIA remains and give families closure.
“I participated in my first Project Recover mission in 2011. I joined after getting to know the Project Recover team members through several engagements, including my grandfather’s funeral in 2009 where several of the team members (through their own personal funds and time) came to show their respect,” he said. “Their dedication to the mission and purpose of finding MIAs, along with their complete unselfishness, drove me to want to understand them more.”
He further said it was an honor to assist other MIA families experience what his family has.
“I’m not the only MIA family member to join,” he said. “The Project Recover team is one of the most impressive collection of individuals I’ve ever seen. There are several scientists, doctors, PhD scholars, highly accomplished military professionals, who are current and former Project Recover members.”
He added that Project Recover has partnerships with some of the most dignified university research centers in the world.
“To be considered a Project Recover team member is one of the greatest honors of my lifetime,” the 18-year U.S. Marine veteran said.
To families who are still hoping to someday discover and recover their loved ones remains, Lt. Col. Doyle said, “Never give up hope. There is a writing to that final chapter for your loved one.”
For more information about Project Recover, go to ProjectRecover.org.
