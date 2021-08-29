Agencies to hold event for homeless
NCWorks is partnering with multiple organizations in Morehead City to sponsor a Homeless Stand Down, which will provide multiple resources to the homeless, underemployed and unemployed of Carteret County Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The first hour will be open for veterans and the remainder of the event will be open to everyone.
For more information about the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/carteret-county-stand-down-tickets-166940819485?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
BOE to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for its September meeting.
The board meets in person at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, beside the public library.
Agenda items include approval of meeting minutes, notice of change of precinct, precinct official training, board meeting dates and closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
Meetings of the panel are open to the public.
Coffee with a Cop event set
Beaufort residents have a chance to learn more about local law enforcement efforts at a Coffee with a Cop event Monday.
The public can join members of the Beaufort Police Department at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cru Bar & Wine Store on Turner Street. Individuals can ask questions and meet officers.
