CARTERET COUNTY – What’s the story behind libraries, and why are they so vital to communities?
In 1876, at the ripe age of 24, American Librarian and Educator Melvil Dewey’s ambition led him to developing the American Library Association. Most know Melvil Dewey for the invention and adoption of The Dewey Decimal System, but before that, he brought to life the Library Bureau, a company that helped standardize library supplies, funding, furniture, media displays, storage and proper equipment for managing the circulation of collection materials.
For millennia until now, libraries have acquired resources, organized and preserved them, in addition to having made them publicly accessible. Library resources have gone from scrolls and codices to LPs and LaserDiscs, to e-books, electronic databases and open data sets. They’ve been key in the evolving systems of media production and distribution. Even the evolution of the publishing industry and book trade, as well as the rise and demand of information has been embedded in every library’s history. And at every stage, its political, economic and cultural contexts have been reinvented with every turn the centuries make.
Libraries have also always assumed “host” for public meetings and functions. They’ve provided open meeting spaces and have been referred to as community or public squares. They’ve always been a place where information and social infrastructures can intersect.
North Carolina’s libraries are part of this history. Most of the state’s libraries officially began in the early 20th century, with a few exceptions, as in Bath, Statesville, Buncombe County and the Durham Public Library already had circulating libraries and materials. Bath’s libraray began in the 1700s, Statesville had a collection in the 1840s, Buncombe County’s began in 1879 and The Durham Public Library established itself as being the first free tax-supported library in the state in 1897. This establishment left a wake in its path, as the rest of the state established their libraries and institutions. Libraries began as being common meeting places within the communities. Many nonprofits and public service groups were born from them.
In the early 1900s, Andrew Carnegie began providing Library Building Grants to communities throughout the country, and many North Carolina communities used these grants to begin construction of their library buildings.
Because much of North Carolina is rural, bookmobiles came to life and have been a vital part of library services ever since. In 1923, Durham Public Library became owner of the state’s first bookmobile. The program proved to be so successful that it wasn’t very long until several libraries acquired their own bookmobiles, including Carteret County in 1973. By 1983, 101 bookmobiles were mobile and serving 94 counties.
Now five branches exist within Carteret County – the Beaufort branch, Bogue Banks branch, Down East branch, Newport branch and Western Carteret branch.
As of 2021-2022, Carteret County’s branch libraries accounted for 37,000 patrons, housed 115,000 visits and now has a collection of 112,000 items, and added an additional 9,000 items within the year. The libraries also collectively have 26,000 active library card holders and were able to add 2,000 new cards last year. All five branches had a collective circulation of materials sum of 19,092.
Librarians, staff and volunteers work to ensure that the branch libraries are organized and accessible to all patrons. Librarians and directors are in charge of collecting and organizing materials, issuing library resources and working in a range of settings like schools and museums as well as in their libraries. Carteret County’s branch libraries are safe spaces with staff ready to preserve histories, provide influential sources and guide a patron's research or interests in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.