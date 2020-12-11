Tricycle race to help Toys for Tots

BEAUFORT — Oh to be a child again.
That’s exactly what a group of community and business leaders will do Saturday when they race on tricycles for a good cause.
As part of an effort to collect bicycles for Toys for Tots, the Holland Shepard Group with Keller Williams Crystal Coast will sponsor the seventh annual Race to the North Pole.
The race will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot on the west side of the Dock House in Beaufort. Area U.S. Marines will be on site to pick up the bicycles that are collected.
Participants will ride in a series of small, drag strip-style races against each other, with a winner crowned at the end of the last heat. Some of the racers include Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton and Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker, along with several business leaders.
Coronavirus precautions will be encouraged, according to event sponsor Beth Shepard.
“We are asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing (6 feet apart). We will also have plenty of hand sanitizer,” she said Wednesday.
While it’s all in good fun, the effort is a serious one that’s been held the last six years to encourage people to donate bicycles to Toys for Tots.
Ms. Shepard said people can bring bicycles to donate Saturday. Bikes can also be dropped off through Friday, Dec. 18 at one of the following locations: The Holland Shepard Group at 5113A, Highway 70, Morehead City; the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in Beaufort; or Movement Mortgage in Emerald Isle.
“We’ve set a goal of 300 bikes this year, and we have about 200, so far,” Ms. Shepard said.
Holland Shepard Group is partnering with Walmart stores in Morehead City and Swansboro to offer 10% off any bicycle purchased at their stores that are donated to the Toys for Tots campaign.
To receive the discount, a coupon is required. Coupons are available at the Holland Shepard Group office. Coupons are limited and may only be used for the purchase of a bicycle for Toys for Tots. For more information, contact Holland Shepard Group at 252-504-2400.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.