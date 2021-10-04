Carteret school board to consider $15K superintendent salary increase

ATLANTIC — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider increasing Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson’s salary by $15,000 during its meeting Tuesday in the auditorium of Atlantic Elementary School.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube channel. Public comment will be received at the beginning of the meeting.
The issue of Dr. Jackson’s salary is listed under the board’s consent agenda. A letter from school board attorney Neil Whitford, included in the agenda packet, recommends Dr. Jackson’s annual base salary be increased from $160,000 to $175,000, effective Aug. 3, 2021.
In the letter, Mr. Whitford states the board conducted Dr. Jackson’s annual evaluation at its regular meeting Aug. 3. Personnel evaluations are held in closed session. Following, “the board was of a consensus that his salary should be increased to $175,000 per year. The increase must be approved in open session.”
Mr. Whitford goes on to state board members have been concerned for years the county’s superintendent salary was “relatively low” when compared to other systems with “our level of academic achievement.”
Mr. Whitford said the increase would make the school system more competitive in attracting or retaining “the best of the best.”
He cited superintendent salary examples of neighboring Craven and Onslow counties to make his point. He stated that Craven County, in 2018, reported a superintendent salary of $191,730, and Onslow County, in 2019, reported a superintendent salary of $181,348. Both school systems are larger than Carteret.
Other items listed on the regular agenda include:
- Consider approval of resolution proclaiming October as National Principals Month.
- Hear a presentation by Dr. Jackson on a Roadmap of Need Report for Carteret County, based on the N.C. Public School Forum’s Roadmap of Need annual report. The forum uses data on health, youth behavior, safety, education and economic development to assess what young people need to thrive in school and life.
- Consider approval of second and first readings of several policy revisions recommended by the N.C. School Boards Association. The policy revisions reflect changes in federal and state laws, as well as mandates from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
- Receive updates on capital and bond projects.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider:
- Face covering requirement for students. North Carolina school boards are required to address the issue of masks for students and employees each month at their meetings.
- Fundraiser requests.
- Student transfers.
- Adjustment to superintendent’s salary.
- School advisory council recommendations.
- A recommendation to approve a contract with Maxim Healthcare Staff Services Inc. for student support staff. Maxim charges $55 per hour for licensed counselors and social workers, $85 per hour for school psychologists and $58 per hour for mental health therapists.
- A request to change the middle school History Quiz Bowl supplement to a National Junior Honor Society/Beta adviser supplement. The middle school History Quiz Bowl supplement has not been used in a few years. The supplement amounts would remain the same.
