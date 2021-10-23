Croatan High School vocal ensemble picked to perform at conference

OCEAN — The Croatan High School vocal ensemble, under the direction of Ashton Humphrey, has been selected to perform for music educators across the state at the annual N.C. Music Educators Conference to be held Saturday-Tuesday, Nov. 6-9 in Winston-Salem.
The group will perform at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at Benton Convention Center. The choral group was chosen from dozens of entries and the CHS ensemble is the only high school choir selected to perform during the music convention.
The ensemble will present a preview concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path before making the trip to Winston-Salem. The public is invited, and school mask mandates will be in effect at the performance.
The CHS choral program sustains a rich history of high-quality musical productions, receiving the highest ratings at state competitions, according a press release.
Mr. Humphrey said, “I am delighted to be presenting our ‘small town’ choir at the state level and am thankful for the support of our county and school leaders in getting there.”
In order for choral students to safely sing indoors during the pandemic, the school system has provided industrial air scrubbers for classrooms.
In addition to leading the vocal ensemble at the conference, Mr. Humphrey will lead a teacher session on social media and its influence on music education.
He added that he has attended the music educators conference for eight years.
“Each year I bring back a variety of new instructional strategies and materials to make my classes the best they can be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.