BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a resolution endorsing the sale of five mobile classrooms to Carteret Community College for $1.
The BOE met Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Since the matter was included as part of the board’s consent agenda, which requires no discussion before a vote, there were no comments made regarding the sale.
According to the resolution, the mobile classrooms are coming from Croatan High School, which opened a new classroom addition Aug. 28. The units, purchased by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners beginning in 2017, had been used to ease overcrowding at CHS.
As to use for the units or where they will be located at CCC, the college’s Director of Marketing and Public Information Logan Okun said Friday that officials were working with the school system to determine the logistics of when and how they will take possession of the units.
“As of right now we plan to use two units to replace the ones currently located at the Newport Correction Center where we hold classes,” Okun said. “The location of the other three units is yet to be determined.”
The resolution states that the county commissioners had previously approved the sale or gift of the five mobile classrooms to CCC. It further states that the superintendent is authorized to execute any documents of conveyance necessary or convenient to the transfer of the title of the mobile classrooms.
Other action taken during the board’s regular agenda were:
Recognition of West Carteret High School juniors Isabelle Hall and Keira Duncan and senior Vinh Le for winning first place at the National Leadership Skills Conference in Atlanta in June.
Approval of the second reading of policies regarding high school athletic code of ethics and standards and attendance. These policies include local revisions to existing polices that address additional requirements for athletics.
Heard first reading of revisions to several policies, including graduation requirements, automated phone and text messaging and collections and solicitations.
Received updates on bond projects, including that security walls are complete at Morehead City Middle School, Beaufort Middle School, East Carteret High School and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary Schools. The front security wall is also complete at Morehead City Elementary and the back will will soon be finished.
Received comments by superintendent, including that the total preK- grade 12 student enrollment as of Tuesday was 8,035.
The following matters were approved under the board’s consent agenda:
Approved contracts for purchase and installation of air handling units and condensing units for East Carteret and West Carteret high schools. The vendor for ECHS is Coastal Homes Services at a cost of $151,899, and for WCHS is Crystal Coast Mechanical at a cost of $226,000. This will be funded from lottery repair and renovations funds that the General Assembly approved last year.
Awarded a $81,177 contract to O.C. Mitchell Jr. Inc. to convert two computer rooms to classrooms per plans provided by Hite Associates, P.C. The project will be funded with lottery funds.
Awarded contracts to Curtis Construction for water infiltration prevention at fascia from windblown rain and storms, new vapor barrier, wall panel and framing for eighth-grade wing at Beaufort Middle School and coping to match the existing auditorium at ECHS. The total price for work is $142,000 at BMS and $102,500 at ECHS. The funding source for these projects is Hurricane Florence funds.
Approved advisory council recommendations.
Approved Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Carteret County Department of Social Services regarding child welfare for the 2023-24 academic year.
Approved contract for speech therapy with Kinetic Physical Therapy for 2023-24. This includes two speech pathologists, one occupational therapist and one certified therapist. The cost ranges from $51 to $65.90 per hour.
Approved contract with Wells Fargo for period starting Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2026, to continue providing deposit and treasury management services.
Approved list of Carteret County Public Schools employees for whom the school system contributed to the state’s retirement system in the preceding month (July) that are most likely to require an additional employer contribution should they elect to retire in the following 12 months. As of July 2023, there were two employees on the report that met the criteria.
Approved Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc., contract for 2023-24 that provides social workers, school counselors, school mental health workers and behavior techs. The cost is $55 per hour for social workers, $58 per hour for counselors and mental health workers and $40 per hour for behavior techs.
Received report that the out-of-district tuition fee for 2023-24 will be $3,280 per year.
Approved MOU with CCC for the Career and College Promise dual enrollment program for 2023-24.
Approved MOU with The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island for afterschool and summer enrichment programs for students at Smyrna Elementary, Down East Middle, Atlantic Elementary and Harkers Island Elementary schools.
Approved an MOU with College Advising Corps, an organization that provides advisers in under-resourced high schools to assist with college placement.
