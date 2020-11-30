WRC encourages waterfowl hunting mentoring

RALEIGH — As duck season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urges waterfowl hunters in Carteret County and elsewhere to practice safety and to share their boat with someone new to hunting.
WRC Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Manager Chet Clark said mentoring someone is a great way to “pass along the rich tradition of waterfowl hunting in North Carolina.”
“The memories you create while sharing your knowledge with a new waterfowl hunter can last a lifetime,” Mr. Clark said.
While mentoring a new hunter, the WRC said it’s important to remember the commission’s Home From The Hunt campaign and share basic safety precautions while hunting from a vessel.
“Boating accidents can occur in a split second, so it’s important to be prepared,” Mr. Clark said. “Hunters should wear clothing made of wool or other synthetic materials instead of cotton to help prevent hypothermia. And, as always, wear a personal floatation device.”
The WRC also reminds hunters to follow the following safety advice:
- Lat someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
- Be aware small, flat-bottom vessels are prone to capsizing and swamping.
- Store equipment properly and keep it evenly distributed.
- Do not overload the boat, especially with passengers.
- Keep hunting dogs prone in the center of the boat.
- Never move about the boat with a loaded shotgun.
- Stay with the boat and use it as a floatation device in the event of capsizing or swamping.
The commission has set dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2020-21 waterfowl seasons, with tundra swan (by permit only), duck and geese hunting. These limits are available online at ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Seasons-Limits#5555196-waterfowl.
Additional information on waterfowl hunting is available online at ncwildlife.org/hunting or by calling 1-800-675-0263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.