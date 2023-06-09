CAPE CARTERET — The long running issue of who gets permits, and when, to use the town boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street is back on the agenda for the town board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Although boat ramp permits have been sold out for the rest of this year – the number is capped at 300 – there is a possibility the board could increase that number slightly Monday night.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is available online at: https://meet.goto.com/331708837. Use ID: 331-708-837.
In May, the town extended the validity of 2022-23 Manatee Street Boat Ramp permits through the end of the year instead of cutting them off at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. But sales were previously cut off when the 300-permit cap was reached.
Since then, though, there have been people who missed the deadline and want permits for the remainder of this calendar year.
Commissioner Cameron Watts asked that the item be placed on the agenda for the meeting Monday.
The board adopted the permit cap after numerous complaints from users about overcrowding and from nearby neighborhood residents about cars and boat trailers left in their yards.
According to a memo from Town Manager Frank Rush to commissioners for the meeting Monday, “Individual board members have expressed interest in accommodating Cape Carteret residents and property owners who do not currently have a June 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 pass with a special 2023 pass that would be effective through December 31, 2023.”
The manager listed the following options for consideration:
O Increase the cap from 300 to 325 passes (or whatever number the board believes is appropriate) and publicize that the additional 25 passes would go on sale to Cape Carteret residents and property owners, on a first-come, first-served basis on June 21.
An additional 25 passes would appear to be sufficient to meet the additional demand and would provide a reasonable opportunity for new Cape Carteret residents and property owners, new boat owners, and others with extenuating circumstances to secure a boat ramp pass for the remainder of 2023. This approach is easy to explain and easy to implement and would increase the total cap to 325 for the remainder of 2023. The additional 25 passes should not result in a significant additional burden on the boat ramp facility and nearby residents.
The town would charge the same annual fee of $225 for any additional boat ramp passes issued for the remainder of 2023. Because the intent of this approach is to accommodate new residents and property owners, new boat owners and others with extenuating circumstances, Cape Carteret residents and property owners would be limited to one pass only.
O Authorize the town manager to issue additional passes beyond the 300 cap to Cape Carteret residents and property owners with the following situations:
•New resident or property owner that moved to Cape Carteret or purchased property after July 1, 2022.
•New boat owner, with boat purchased after July 1, 2022.
•Individual with a bona-fide disability with special needs, as judged by the town manager.
This approach would likely result in less than 25 additional passes for the remainder of 2023.
The town would charge the same annual fee of $225 for any additional boat ramp passes issued for the remainder of 2023. Because the intent of this approach is to accommodate new residents and property owners, new boat owners and others with extenuating circumstances, Cape Carteret residents and property owners would be limited to one pass only.
O Remove the cap altogether after Sept. 15, 2023 and issue additional boat ramp passes to anyone after that date. The town would charge the same annual fee of $225 (or the appropriate fee for residents of other communities) for any additional boat ramp passes, and these passes would remain valid through Dec. 31, 2023. This approach would allow use of the boat ramp facility for the popular fall fishing season and during a period that is unlikely to result in a significant additional burden on the boat ramp facility and nearby residents.
O Maintain the current cap of 300 boat ramp passes and continue to advise individuals that the 2024 passes will go on sale on Nov. 1 for Cape Carteret residents and property owners, and Dec. 1 for all others.
Other items on the agenda Monday night include a public hearing on continuing the lease of town owned building space on Highway 24 to
Kalt Life Kustom Karts; resolutions authorizing construction contracts for stormwater drainage improvements around Sutton Drive and in the Arden Oaks subdivision; and a resolution authorizing a construction contract for town hall modifications needed to bring the police department into the town hall from a separate building in front of it.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.