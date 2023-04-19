BEAUFORT — After a long discussion Monday night during their regular meeting, Carteret County commissioners declined to approve, for now, the transfer of the gated community of Stanton Landing from the North River fire district to the Beaufort fire district.
The session was in the board’s meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and was live on the county’s Facebook page.
Commissioner Chris Chadwick made a motion to approve the change and received a second from Commissioner Chuck Shinn. However, none of the other five commissioners voted for the motion, so it failed.
Stanton Landing residents proposed the change, and Beaufort commissioners endorsed it with a vote earlier this month.
Stanton Landing is one mile from Beaufort Fire Station 2 but five miles from the volunteer North River Department. It is along the Intracoastal Waterway just south of Sea Gate Marina in Newport and approximately eight miles north of downtown Beaufort.
Carteret County Emergency Services Department Director Stephen Rea told the board Monday night the change would take away about $14,000 to $15,000 from the North River district’s budget, which this fiscal year has been about $75,000, but would lower fire insurance rates for Stanton Landing residents by about $1,800 per year. It would add about $22,000 in revenue to the Beaufort fire district, he said.
That didn’t sit too well with Commissioner Mark Mansfield who said the loss would represent about 21% percent of the North River district’s revenue.
Although Mansfield said he wanted to see Stanton Landing residents get the reduction in their fire insurance bills, he added before the vote, “You’re asking me to move somebody out to save some rich people money but put more pressure on people of lesser means?”
Chadwick took issue with that.
“They (Stanton Landing residents) are not all rich people,” he said.
But Mansfield stuck to his statement.
“People who live on the waterfront have more money than people who don’t,” he said.
Mansfield later revised his statement about “rich people,” saying he should have said “haves and have-nots,” but he didn’t retract his opinion.
Chadwick said he wanted to help people of all income levels.
Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington said he agreed the change would be common sense, as the Beaufort Fire Department Station 2 is much closer than the North River Department. However, he said, every action has a reaction, and he was concerned about the impact on the North River Department.
Rea, the EMS director, said his department wanted to work with the North River to obtain grants, and Chadwick said he, too, wanted to work with North River to find ways to help the department.
In the end, though, the motion failed, and the issue was left hanging.
Farrington said it would be back on the commission’s agenda in the near future.
”We need to look into this more before we make a decision,” he said.
North River Department officials have not outright opposed the change but have said they expect some sort of agreement that will help them continue to adequately serve their district. During the board meeting Monday night, county officials said the district has about $300,000 in its savings account. Part of that is tax revenue and part is money left over from an insurance settlement after the fire station burned down and a new one was built.
During the Beaufort meeting in which the board endorsed the change endorsed the change under the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with a single vote – Beaufort Commissioner Melvin Cooper said he hoped the county would help North River if the change occurs.
Rea said it is scheduled to take place July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year, if county commissioners approve it.
