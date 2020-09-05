Atlantic Beach planners send updated land-use plan to council

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town planners are recommending a land-use plan to the town council that includes exploring wastewater service options along the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board met for its regular meeting Tuesday in the town hall boardroom and received a presentation from CodeWright Planners representative Chad Meadows on the draft update of the town’s Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan. After the presentation, the board unanimously recommended to the council adopt the updated plan.
Mr. Meadows said the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, the rulemaking body which regulates coastal property development, is in the process of reviewing the plan update.
“We anticipate it (the CRC) will finish its review (Thursday) Oct. 15,” he said. “We’re hoping the town council can endorse this in November.”
The LUP was initially created in 2008. The state Coastal Area Management Act requires each of the coastal counties to develop such a document. Municipalities in the counties may develop their own plans or work jointly with counties to prepare joint LUPs.
“The town of Atlantic Beach has elected to develop its own LUP to address the unique opportunities and challenges it faces as a small beachside community,” the draft updated plan says. “The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, which serves as staff to the CRC, uses local land use plans to review proposed projects and activities to ensure consistency with rules and policies, as well as to make federal consistency determinations.”
The updated plan has eight primary goals:
- Protect community character.
- Causeway redevelopment.
- Improve The Circle development district.
- Flooding and water quality.
- Enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility.
- Appearance and property maintenance.
- Tracking tourism.
- Addressing CRC management topics.
Among the recommendations in the LUP is considering allowing wastewater extensions down the Atlantic Beach Causeway from existing package treatment plants.
“You have a land area that shows promise,” said Mr. Meadows, “but it’s not going to redevelop with the wastewater service today…I think this plan needs to include options for (wastewater) extension. There are multiple package treatment plants in town. I think there needs to be the option to extend service to the causeway.”
The subject of wastewater service along the causeway has been discussed before. Property and business owners have been in favor of it at public meetings. Other residents and taxpayers, however, have been opposed to the town building a wastewater treatment plant with tax money that would serve only part of Atlantic Beach.
Other recommendations in the draft update include conducting a community character assessment study, starting a public art program, adopting a stormwater resiliency plan, completing a pedestrian mobility analysis, committing to tracking tourism effects and establishing a local business league.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
