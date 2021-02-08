Newport man hospitalized after stabbing; 28-year-old arrested

NEWPORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz, 28, of 337 Howard Road in Newport following a stabbing Friday.
Deputies allege Mr. Vasquez-Cruz stabbed 26-year-old Salvador Guillermo multiple times following an argument over a drinking competition. The victim, who also resides in the home, was transported to Vidant Health in Greenville. The Monday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office did not give further details of the victim’s condition.
Mr. Vasquez-Cruz was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and confined in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $50,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
