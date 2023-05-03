BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chair Brittany Wheatly announced May 2 that the board is in search of a replacement for the late David Long on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
The Carteret County Board of Education is responsible for appointing four people to the 12-member CCC Board of Trustees. The school board needs to find an individual to appoint to fill Long’s unexpired term, which ends June 30, 2026. Trustees serve four-year terms.
Long, 39, died April 8 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife, Jaime Hicks Long, 47, was found deceased from a gunshot wound inside the couple’s residence. She was the county’s Human Resources Director.
Long was appointed to the CCC Board of Trustees June 7, 2022.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to his family, along with our gratitude for his willingness to serve his community,” Wheatly said during the meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
She added that those interested in being considered by the Board of Education for appointment to the college board of trustees should submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. May 23. The letter should be addressed to Board of Education Chair Brittany Wheatly, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
In the letter of interest, individuals should include the following:
Name and address of residence.
Past and present connections with the Carteret County Public School System and Carteret Community College.
Educational background.
Occupation and career highlights.
The reason the person is interested in the appointment.
Contributions the person believes he/she can make as a trustee.
The list of candidates for the appointment to fill the unexpired term will be placed on the June 13 Board of Education meeting agenda for consideration.
Employees of the Carteret County Public School System cannot be considered for appointment. Individuals who are currently employed or have been employed full time by Carteret Community College within the last five years are not eligible for appointment. Additionally, no child or spouse of a current employee of Carteret Community College can be considered for appointment.
