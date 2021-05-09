US Rep. Murphy tours Carteret Community College programs, living shoreline

MOREHEAD CITY — Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., got a quick tour Friday morning of programs offered at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
His tour included the college’s new Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, the boatbuilding program, diesel mechanics, aquaculture and an overview of the campus living shoreline project.
Rep. Murphy, who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, said he is a big believer in the community college system and the role it will play in restoring economic growth to the state following the coronavirus pandemic. He further said he was impressed with the offerings at CCC.
“The community college here is just a gem in Eastern North Carolina. Not everybody needs to go to a four-year college to find good jobs. I think the community colleges are critical to helping meet the needs of employers,” he said. “Everywhere I go I hear from employers that they can’t find people to hire. Unfortunately, some in our government are paying people to stay at home and we must get people back to work.”
Rep. Murphy said he was visiting Carteret County Friday in preparation for a countywide cleanup he is sponsoring Saturday. Those accompanying the congressman were County Commissioner and CCC Board of Trustee Robin Comer, along with several area business leaders. This was the first visit for the congressman to the community college.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was grateful Rep. Murphy took the time to visit the campus.
“We are so proud and honored that Congressman Murphy took the time to tour our campus,” she said. “He is a great supporter of our college and has supported us in getting our domestic maritime center designation and he’s helped us with other grants.”
As well as visiting with various instructors and students, Rep. Murphy met with Eagle Scout Ryan Mroch, 14, who gave him a brief tour of a campus shoreline restoration project he has assisted with. Ryan led an oyster relocation program as part of the effort.
The program is one of several Ryan has organized to earn the William T. Hornaday Award, given to Scouts who lead natural resource conservation projects.
After Mr. Mroch explained the program, Rep. Murphy surprised him with a Congressional Challenge Coin in recognition of his hard work.
“Now you have another award to add to your collection,” Rep. Murphy said, congratulating Ryan on a job well done.
