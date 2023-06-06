BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners last night approved a lease of new space for the Down East Library during their regular meeting in the boardroom in the administration building on Courthouse Square Monday night.
The commission approved the lease as part of the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with one vote.
The lease is between the county and Ned Golden and Ned Golden Jr. for approximately 1,200 square feet, the storefront portion of a building at 108 Straits Road, according to the county agenda packet for the meeting.
Rent will be $1,600 per month for the initial term, which will be from July 1, 2023 until July 1, 2024 with the option to renew two 12-month renewals from July 1, 2024 until July 1, 2025 and July 1, 2025 until July l, 2026. The lease will renew automatically unless the county notifies the Goldens within 30 days before the end of a term of its intent not to renew.
The county is to provide payment for electricity, lawn care and maintenance. The lessor will ensure provisions are made to secure the leased area from the adjacent area. The lessor will also provide all maintenance for all building, mechanical and other repairs within the leased area.
The agreement appears to bring a happy end to a problem that has upset many Down East residents.
Down East Commissioner Chris Chadwick owns and leases to the county the building in which the library is currently located at 702 U.S. 70, near the intersection with Harkers Island Road.
But the state told the county several years ago that Chadwick, who had been appointed to the commission after the death in May 2020 of longtime Down East Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, could not continue to lease the building to the library if he remained on the board after his appointed term expired. Chadwick ran for election in 2022 and won a new four-year term. But the state also allowed the lease to continue until it expires in June 2023.
Many Down East Library users turned out for a county commission meeting in April and urged the commissioners to find a solution. Commissioners agreed the options were continuing the lease from Chadwick at no cost to the county, letting Friends of the Down East Library take over the lease and find another location.
Lori Turner, Carteret County clerk, said Tuesday morning Carteret County Assistant Manager Gene Foxworth took the lead in the effort to find the new location.
The current building and the new one are just a few miles apart.
Dorothy Howell, director of the Carteret County Library System, could not be reached for comment by press time.
As of Tuesday morning, the county did not know the library will open in the new location but will release that information as soon as possible.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.