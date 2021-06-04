Carteret reports 12 active COVID-19 cases, 1 hospitalization Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday afternoon, three fewer than Wednesday and the lowest number seen for several months.
Health officials reportedly confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county since Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 5,118 cases documented since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Of those, 5,049 people are considered recovered, while 57 residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, including two deaths reported this week.
As of Friday afternoon, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported one COVID-related hospitalization.
The county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted, a key metric for measuring the extent of the virus’ spread, ticked up slightly to more than 2% for the week that ended May 22. It was just under 2% for the previous week, compared to a peak around 12% when there was a surge in cases in January.
The county continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those age 12 years and older. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine through the health department, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.