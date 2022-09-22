CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point will conduct a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours. However, local residents and boaters should be aware that the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public. Residents can expect to see heightened activity by military personnel, civilian law enforcement and first responders on the surrounding waterways.
Recreational boaters will be denied access and directed to vacate federal waterways. The training event is an annual requirement to exercise command and control, reporting, interoperability with external organizations, and validate tactics, techniques and procedures in the event the air station needs to elevate its force protection condition to safeguard personnel or national security interests.
After the exercise concludes, the waterways will be open to the public.
The commanding officer has the authority to restrict access in accordance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 33, Chapter 2, Part 334, Section 334.430. Restricted access signs are posted throughout the waterways, and a map of federal jurisdiction lines can be found the web at https://www.cherrypoint.marines.mil/Public-Affairs/Waterside-Boundaries.
